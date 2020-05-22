Mindy Kaling has officially signed on to co-write 'Legally Blonde 3.' Here's a look at how the actress, comedian, and writer built her career in Hollywood over 2 decades.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/APMindy Kaling arrives at the Oscars on Feb. 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California,
- Beloved actress and comedian Mindy Kaling just signed on to co-write the long-awaited Legally Blonde 3 starring Reese Witherspoon.
- Since “The Office,” Kaling has been busy acting, producing, and writing for television shows like “The Mindy Project” and Netflix’s new “Never Have I Ever.”
- She’s released two autobiographical books – “Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?” in 2011 and “Why Not Me?” in 2015 – and has a third in the works with Amazon Publishing.
- In 2017 alone, she pulled in $US13 million through acting, writing, and producing projects, according to Forbes.
- In her personal time, she maintains a close friendship with Oprah and owns a part of a Premier League soccer team. She also bought Frank Sinatra’s former Malibu beach house in March.
Beloved comedian, actress, writer, and producer Mindy Kaling just signed on to co-write Legally Blonde 3, the long-awaited movie starring Reese Witherspoon. It’s just the latest development in Kaling’s career.
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP ImagesMindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon pose for photographers at the premiere of the film ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ in London in 2018.
Source: E News
Kaling, the daughter of Indian immigrants, grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts and attended Dartmouth College. While in college, Kaling interned on Conan O’Brien’s talk show.
Source: New York Times,Variety
She wrote a comedic play that debuted at the New York International Fringe Festival in 2002. The play’s success landed Kaling her staff writing gig on the first season of “The Office.” She was 24 at the time.
Source: New York Times
“I was the youngest and I had no TV experience … I was very demure,” Kaling has said of the first season of writing on the show. She went on to direct and produce episodes of the hit show until 2013.
Source: Vulture,Off Camera
She has previously spoken about facing adversity as the only woman of colour on the creative team. After the show was nominated for an Emmy, Kaling said the Academy tried to cut her from the list of producers and asked for her to share her direct contributions.
Source: Elle,Los Angeles Times
Kaling and the other producers fought to make sure she remained credited. The Academy said she was not singled out but later changed the policy of asking for proof of contribution.
Frazer Harrison/Getty ImagesMindy Kaling and part of the cast of ‘The Office’ at the 58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on August 27, 2006
Source: Elle,Los Angeles Times
Following her departure from “The Office,” Kaling went on to write, produce, and star in “The Mindy Project,” a sitcom that featured her as an OB/GYN. The character was inspired by her mother. It ran from 2012-2017, first on Fox, and then on Hulu.
Source: Entertainment Weekly
In 2016, Kaling was pulling in an estimated $US140,000 per episode for starring in Hulu’s version of “The Mindy Project.” Forbes estimated she earned $US13 million through multiple acting, writing, and producing ventures in 2017 alone.
Kaling has also written two books — “Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?” in 2011 and “Why Not Me?” in 2015. Both were New York Times best-sellers but details regarding the book deals or royalties are unknown.
Source: Hollywood Reporter
She has lent her voice to animated films, including “Wreck-It Ralph” and “Inside Out.” In 2018, she also starred in Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time” and in “Ocean’s 8,” the star-studded, all-female version of “Ocean’s Eleven.”
Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros.The cast of ‘Ocean’s 8’ starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, and more.
Source:IMDb
In 2019, Kaling wrote, produced, and starred in the movie “Late Night,” where Emma Thompson played a late-night talk show host. Amazon bought the film for $US13 million.
Matt Dunham/AP PhotoEmma Thompson and Mindy Kaling posing on a hotel balcony in London in May 2019 while promoting their film, ‘Late Night.’
Source: Variety
Kaling’s new Netflix series, “Never Have I Ever,” is a comedy about the life of an Indian-American teenager. It’s not her first streaming show — she also co-created an adaption of the iconic romantic comedy “Four Weddings and a Funeral” for Hulu.
Source: New York Times
“Four Weddings and a Funeral,” which was reimagined as a series and not a movie, centered on a group of Americans living in London.
Source: Entertainment Weekly
Cast member Nikesh Patel told EW that Kaling would rewrite jokes on the fly on set. Brandon Mychal Smyth, also an actor on the show, said she was “smart,” “organised,” and had a “very queen-like presence.”
HuluBrandon Mychal Smith, who called Kaling ‘queen-like,’ and Nathalie Emmanuel, two of the leads in ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral.’
Source: Entertainment Weekly
Kaling is also set to publish a collection of essays this year with Amazon about work-life balance as a single mother. She had a baby girl in December 2017.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty ImagesKaling with BJ Novak, the godfather of her child. She has not publicly named the father.
Source: Hollywood Reporter
Kaling’s production company, Kaling International, left Universal Television after more than a decade in 2019. She inked a deal with Warner Bros. Television instead, which could earn her more than $US8 million a year, according to Variety.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/APMindy Kaling arrives at the Oscars on Feb. 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California,
Source: Variety
Earlier this year, she bought Frank Sinatra’s former beach house for $US9.95 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Mike HelfrichThe seven-bedroom home was listed for $US11.5 million but Kaling snapped it up for $US9.55.
Source: Business Insider,Los Angeles Times
Kaling owns shares in Swansea City, a Welsh professional soccer club in the Premier League. She said she was inspired by her good friend Oprah to invest in things she believes in.
Rebecca Cabage/Invision/APMindy Kaling and Oprah Winfrey pose for a photo in 2018 while promoting their film ‘A Wrinkle Time.’
Source: Page Six
