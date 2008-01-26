Survey: Strike Sending TV Viewers Online

WPP media buying firm MindShare produced a survey attempting to measure what — if any — impact the writers strike is having on TV viewing. Their takeaway: 60% of viewers said their favourite shows are in repeats, and half said they’re changing their viewing habits because of it.

The top alternative activity to television was spending time online, followed by watching more DVDs. But here’s why we don’t put too much stock in a poll like this: the 1,000 adults surveyed Jan. 11-14 were polled online, and presumably more inclined to be entertaining themselves online anyway.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.