This infographic shows the surprisingly simple basics of mindfulness meditation

Studies suggest that meditation does all sorts of great stuff for you, like increasing memory and awareness while decreasing stress and negative emotions.

But if you’ve never done it, mindfulness can be intimidating.

Enter the below infographic, which combines advice from some of the best books on meditation, like “The Miracle of Mindfulness” by Thich Nhat Hanh, “Start Where You Are” by Pema Chodron, and “10% Happier” by Dan Harris.

But if you really want to develop a practice, there’s nothing like a living, breathing teacher.

Drake Baer contributed to this article.

NOW WATCH: 20 tricks for sitting at your desk without hurting your back



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.