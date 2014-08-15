17 Facts About Warren Buffett And His Wealth That Will Blow Your Mind

Warren Buffett has been incredibly successful, and he’s extremely wealthy. Warren Buffett’s wealth jumped by around $12.7 billion in 2013 alone.
But how much is $US12.7 billion, anyway?
And how good an investor is Warren Buffett, really? We’ve put together some facts that really put him in perspective.
From 2008 to 2013, the S&P 500 returned 128%, while Berkshire (based on book value per Class A share) returned 80%.
Source: Berkshire Hathaway, Business Insider
That chart compares investors with the S&P 500 over time. You can see the longevity of Buffett's outperformance is greater than that of other great investors.
Source: Business Insider
Ghana's 2013 GDP was estimated to be $47,928,717,949.
Cambodia's 2013 GDP was estimated to be $15,249,684,397.
Warren Buffett's wealth currently makes him the world's third-richest man.
Source: Forbes
In 2013, Buffett made on average $US37 million per day -- that's more than what Jennifer Lawrence made the entire year.
According to Forbes, Jennifer Lawrence was the second-highest-paid actress in 2013 -- and she is estimated to have made $34 million that year.
Warren Buffett made $US37 million per day in 2013.
Source: MarketWatch
You could pay the college tuition of 6 NYU students with what Buffett made in a single hour in 2013.
Warren Buffett's first stock purchase was in 1941 -- he bought 3 preferred shares for himself and three for his sister at $US38. The stock dropped nearly 30%, and when it finally got back up to $US40 Buffett sold. A few months later, the stock soared to $US200.
Pearl Harbor was bombed on December 7, 1941.
Source: Old School Value
Buffett has donated a lifetime total of $US20 billion -- the second highest amount (following Bill Gates).
The Apple Campus is a $5 billion project.
Source: Forbes
You could increase the annual salary of every North Korean living in Pyongyang by 50% if you took Buffett's donation to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and distributed it evenly to them.
North Korea's capital Pyongyang has a population of 2.843 million. And the average North Korean makes an estimated $1000-2000 per year (so we used the number $US1500).
Buffett donated $US2.1 billion to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. That means that every person in Pyongyang would hypothetically get $US738.65 -- an amount that is 49.2% of the annual per capita earnings in North Korea.
Keep in mind, however, that Buffett's donation is in class B shares.
Source: CNBC
Buffett is 'ready' to double his investment in renewable energy -- bringing the total to an amount that could build 46 Burj Al Arab's.
Buffett already has $US15 billion invested in solar and wind energy, and is 'ready' to commit another $US15 billion -- which would bring the grand total up to $US30 billion.
Dubai glitzy hotel, the Burj Al Arab, cost $650 million to build.
Source: Bloomberg
In 2014, a Singapore man bid $US2.2 million for lunch with Warren Buffett. That amount could've provided 9,746 students with a calculus textbook.
Berkshire Hathaway closed at $41 at the end of 1970.
On August 12, 2014, Berkshire Hathaway closed at $199,562.00.
That's a 486,636.59% change. You'd have $US4.866 million today.
Source: Yahoo Finance
Berkshire Hathaway closed at $US375 on August 12, 1980.
On August 12, 2014, Berkshire Hathaway closed at $199,562.00.
That's a 53,116.53% change. You'd have $US531,165.30 today.
Source: Yahoo Finance
Berkshire Hathaway closed at $US62,000 on August 11, 2000.
On August 12, 2014, Berkshire Hathaway closed at $
That's a 221.87% change. You'd have $US2,218.7 today.
Source: Yahoo Finance
If you invested $US1000 in Berkshire Hathaway the year that Warren Buffett became the majority shareholder, you'd be up to $US10.50 million today.
In 1964 - the year that Buffett became a majority shareholder -- the stock was valued at $19 per share.
On August 12, 2014, Berkshire Hathaway closed at $US199,562.00.
That's a 1,050,226.32% change -- which would be $US10.502 million.
Source: Yahoo Finance
