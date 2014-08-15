17 Facts About Warren Buffett And His Wealth That Will Blow Your Mind

Elena Holodny
Warren buffettREUTERS/Rick Wilking

Warren Buffett has been incredibly successful, and he’s extremely wealthy. Warren Buffett’s wealth jumped by around $12.7 billion in 2013 alone.

But how much is $US12.7 billion, anyway?

And how good an investor is Warren Buffett, really? We’ve put together some facts that really put him in perspective.

Berkshire's Book Value beat the S&P 500 in 43 out of 44 years on a 5-year rolling average basis

From 2008 to 2013, the S&P 500 returned 128%, while Berkshire (based on book value per Class A share) returned 80%.

Source: Berkshire Hathaway, Business Insider

Among legends, Buffett has the longest track record for beating the market.

That chart compares investors with the S&P 500 over time. You can see the longevity of Buffett's outperformance is greater than that of other great investors.

Source: Business Insider

Buffett's net worth of $US63.3 billion is greater than the combined 2013 GDP of Ghana and Cambodia.

Ghana's 2013 GDP was estimated to be $47,928,717,949.

Cambodia's 2013 GDP was estimated to be $15,249,684,397.

Warren Buffett's wealth currently makes him the world's third-richest man.

Source: Forbes

In 2013, Buffett made on average $US37 million per day -- that's more than what Jennifer Lawrence made the entire year.

According to Forbes, Jennifer Lawrence was the second-highest-paid actress in 2013 -- and she is estimated to have made $34 million that year.

Warren Buffett made $US37 million per day in 2013.

Source: MarketWatch

You could pay the college tuition of 6 NYU students with what Buffett made in a single hour in 2013.

NYU is the most expensive university in the United States -- four years of tuition costs $247,908.

Buffett made $US1.5 million per hour in 2013.

Source: CNBC

Buffett made his first stock purchase the same year that Pearl Harbor was bombed.

Warren Buffett's first stock purchase was in 1941 -- he bought 3 preferred shares for himself and three for his sister at $US38. The stock dropped nearly 30%, and when it finally got back up to $US40 Buffett sold. A few months later, the stock soared to $US200.

Pearl Harbor was bombed on December 7, 1941.

Source: Old School Value

Buffett has so far donated enough money in his lifetime to build 4 Apple 'Spaceship' Campuses.

Apple Campus 2

Buffett has donated a lifetime total of $US20 billion -- the second highest amount (following Bill Gates).

The Apple Campus is a $5 billion project.

Source: Forbes

You could increase the annual salary of every North Korean living in Pyongyang by 50% if you took Buffett's donation to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and distributed it evenly to them.

North Korea's capital Pyongyang has a population of 2.843 million. And the average North Korean makes an estimated $1000-2000 per year (so we used the number $US1500).

Buffett donated $US2.1 billion to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. That means that every person in Pyongyang would hypothetically get $US738.65 -- an amount that is 49.2% of the annual per capita earnings in North Korea.

Keep in mind, however, that Buffett's donation is in class B shares.

Source: CNBC

Buffett is 'ready' to double his investment in renewable energy -- bringing the total to an amount that could build 46 Burj Al Arab's.

Buffett already has $US15 billion invested in solar and wind energy, and is 'ready' to commit another $US15 billion -- which would bring the grand total up to $US30 billion.

Dubai glitzy hotel, the Burj Al Arab, cost $650 million to build.

Source: Bloomberg

In 2014, a Singapore man bid $US2.2 million for lunch with Warren Buffett. That amount could've provided 9,746 students with a calculus textbook.

In case you don't have college-aged kids yet, text books are extremely expensive. The one that we used in our calculation costs $225.72.

Source: Omaha.com

If you invested $US1000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 1970, you'd have $US4.86 million today.

Berkshire Hathaway closed at $41 at the end of 1970.

On August 12, 2014, Berkshire Hathaway closed at $199,562.00.

That's a 486,636.59% change. You'd have $US4.866 million today.

Source: Yahoo Finance

If you invested $US1000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 1980, you'd have $US531,165 today.

Berkshire Hathaway closed at $US375 on August 12, 1980.

On August 12, 2014, Berkshire Hathaway closed at $199,562.00.

That's a 53,116.53% change. You'd have $US531,165.30 today.

Source: Yahoo Finance

If you invested $US1000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2000, you'd have $US2,218 today.

Berkshire Hathaway closed at $US62,000 on August 11, 2000.

On August 12, 2014, Berkshire Hathaway closed at $

199,562.00.

That's a 221.87% change. You'd have $US2,218.7 today.

Source: Yahoo Finance

If you invested $US1000 in Berkshire Hathaway the year that Warren Buffett became the majority shareholder, you'd be up to $US10.50 million today.

In 1964 - the year that Buffett became a majority shareholder -- the stock was valued at $19 per share.

On August 12, 2014, Berkshire Hathaway closed at $US199,562.00.

That's a 1,050,226.32% change -- which would be $US10.502 million.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Want to see more staggering facts?

16 Facts About London That Will Blow Your Mind »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.