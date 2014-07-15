13 Facts About Texas That Will Blow Your Mind

REUTERS/Adrees Latif Family members watch as 11-year-old Mark takes aim with an AR-15 style assault rifle on the exhibit floor at the National Rifle Association (NRA)’s annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 3, 2013.

We’ve all heard the saying “Everything’s bigger in Texas” — and we’re here to show you that it’s true.

The Lone Star State is home to nearly 26.5 million people, or 8.4% of the total U.S. population. Most of this population is concentrated around cities including Houston, Dallas, and Austin.

Texas contains a major portion of the U.S. economy. Its total Gross Domestic Product is $1.43 trillion, which is approximately 8.5% of the entire U.S. GDP.

Although Texas is primarily known for its oil, it is also the leader in wind power development, and has a large aerospace and aviation industry. Fifty-two Fortune 500 companies including ExxonMobil, AT&T, and American Airlines are headquartered in Texas.

