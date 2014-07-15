13 Facts About Texas That Will Blow Your Mind

We’ve all heard the saying “Everything’s bigger in Texas” — and we’re here to show you that it’s true.

The Lone Star State is home to nearly 26.5 million people, or 8.4% of the total U.S. population. Most of this population is concentrated around cities including Houston, Dallas, and Austin.

Texas contains a major portion of the U.S. economy. Its total Gross Domestic Product is $1.43 trillion, which is approximately 8.5% of the entire U.S. GDP.

Although Texas is primarily known for its oil, it is also the leader in wind power development, and has a large aerospace and aviation industry. Fifty-two Fortune 500 companies including ExxonMobil, AT&T, and American Airlines are headquartered in Texas.

Texas' total area is twice the size of Germany.

Texas is the largest state in the contiguous United States with an area of 268,820 square miles. This is 7.4% of the total U.S.

Germany's area is 137,847 square miles.

Texas' largest wind farm is about 4.5 times the size of Manhattan.

Texas is considered to be the leader in wind energy in the U.S. -- Roscoe Wind Farm. It has a 781 megawatt capacity and it can power 230,000 homes.

There are 1.65 million undocumented immigrants in Texas. That's more than the entire population of Philadelphia.

Miguel, 3, clings to his father, Miguel, an illegal immigrant, Aug. 27, 2010, in San Juan, Texas.

Illegal immigrants make up 6.7% of the population, and 9% of the workforce.

The population of Philadelphia is 1,553,165. It is the 5th most populated city in the U.S.

There's a high school football stadium that cost 1,176 times as much as the U.S. median household income... and now it's going to close.

The stadium cost $US60 million, and has been deemed unsafe.

The median household income in 2012 according to the Census was $51,017.

The total weight of catfish consumed in Texas annually is more than the weight of 6 and a half Eiffel Towers.

Texans consume 109 million pounds of catfish per year.

The Eiffel Tower weighs 7300 tons.

The King Ranch in Texas is bigger than the entire state of Rhode Island.

The King Ranch, 'the birthplace of Texas ranching,' is 825,000 acres, which is 1289.06 square miles.

Rhode Island is 1,212 square miles.

If Texas were its own country, it would have the 13th highest GDP in the World.

Spain's new King Felipe VI (2ndL) is sworn in by Parliament Chairman Jesus Posada (L), June 19, 2014.

Texas' Gross Domestic Product is $1.43 trillion.

It has a larger GDP than Spain (13th with $US1.34 trillion), South Korea (14th with $US1.304 trillion), and Mexico (15th with $US1.26 trillion).

Even crazier, Texas' GDP is 2/3 of Russia's GDP (8th with $US2.096 trillion).

41.4% of voters in Texas -- roughly the population of Connecticut -- voted for Obama in 2012.

US Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) boards his campaign plane in San Antonio, Texas, March 3, 2008.

Texas is often portrayed as super Republican by the media. However, 41.4% of the voters voted for Obama in 2012. That's 3,294,440 million people.

The population of Connecticut is approximately 3,596,080.

The oldest tree in Texas existed about 500 years before the First Crusade.

The oldest tree in Texas is estimated to be 1,500 years old -- although some believe it might be even as old as 2,000.

The First Crusade happened in 1096.

33% of U.S. presidents since 1963 have been from Texas.

There have been 43 U.S. Presidents. Three of them -- Lyndon B. Johnson, George Bush, George W. Bush -- hail from Texas.

