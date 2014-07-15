13 Facts About Texas That Will Blow Your Mind

We’ve all heard the saying “Everything’s bigger in Texas” — and we’re here to show you that it’s true.
The Lone Star State is home to nearly 26.5 million people, or 8.4% of the total U.S. population. Most of this population is concentrated around cities including Houston, Dallas, and Austin.
Texas contains a major portion of the U.S. economy. Its total Gross Domestic Product is $1.43 trillion, which is approximately 8.5% of the entire U.S. GDP.
Although Texas is primarily known for its oil, it is also the leader in wind power development, and has a large aerospace and aviation industry. Fifty-two Fortune 500 companies including ExxonMobil, AT&T, and American Airlines are headquartered in Texas.
Texas is the largest state in the contiguous United States with an area of 268,820 square miles. This is 7.4% of the total U.S.
Germany's area is 137,847 square miles.
Source: About Geography
Texas is considered to be the leader in wind energy in the U.S. -- Roscoe Wind Farm. It has a 781 megawatt capacity and it can power 230,000 homes.
Source: CBS News
There are 1.65 million undocumented immigrants in Texas. That's more than the entire population of Philadelphia.
There's a high school football stadium that cost 1,176 times as much as the U.S. median household income... and now it's going to close.
The stadium cost $US60 million, and has been deemed unsafe.
The median household income in 2012 according to the Census was $51,017.
Source: Bleacher Report
The total weight of catfish consumed in Texas annually is more than the weight of 6 and a half Eiffel Towers.
Texans consume 109 million pounds of catfish per year.
The Eiffel Tower weighs 7300 tons.
Source: Politifact
The King Ranch, 'the birthplace of Texas ranching,' is 825,000 acres, which is 1289.06 square miles.
Rhode Island is 1,212 square miles.
Source: King Ranch
Texas' Gross Domestic Product is $1.43 trillion.
It has a larger GDP than Spain (13th with $US1.34 trillion), South Korea (14th with $US1.304 trillion), and Mexico (15th with $US1.26 trillion).
Even crazier, Texas' GDP is 2/3 of Russia's GDP (8th with $US2.096 trillion).
Source: World Bank
Texas is often portrayed as super Republican by the media. However, 41.4% of the voters voted for Obama in 2012. That's 3,294,440 million people.
The population of Connecticut is approximately 3,596,080.
Source: Politico
There have been 43 U.S. Presidents. Three of them -- Lyndon B. Johnson, George Bush, George W. Bush -- hail from Texas.
Source: White House
