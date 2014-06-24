16 Facts About India That Will Blow Your Mind

India is one of the world’s largest economies and it has the second largest population.

This means things in India tend to be fairly large-scaled — consider its network of roads, consumer spending, or its youth population.

But it also experiences some problems on a large scale like suicides and road accidents.

We pulled together some staggering statistics from the sub-continent.

