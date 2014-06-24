16 Facts About India That Will Blow Your Mind

India is one of the world’s largest economies and it has the second largest population.
This means things in India tend to be fairly large-scaled — consider its network of roads, consumer spending, or its youth population.
But it also experiences some problems on a large scale like suicides and road accidents.
We pulled together some staggering statistics from the sub-continent.
The World Health Organisation found that New Delhi's PM 2.5 -- particulate matter that is 2.5 micrometers or less and that is dangerous for lungs -- mean was 152 micrograms per cubic meter. This was nearly three times that of Beijing which has an annual mean of 59.
Source: The New York Times
While Cherrapunji, India likes to advertise itself as the wettest place in the world, it is argued that a neighbouring town, Mawsynram could in fact top it. On average, Mawsynram gets about 467.35 inches of rain per year, while Cherrapunji gets up 463.66 inches. Hawaii's Mount Waialeale receives about 450 inches of rain each year.
Source: Weather.com
India saw 138,258 people die in road accidents every year in 2012. But in terms of the number of deaths per 100,000, India's accident death rate equaled 18.9 for every 100,00 people, only slightly higher than the global average of 18.
Source: Quartz
By 2020, the median age in India will be 29. The population in the 15-34 age group is expected to rise from 430 million in 2011 to 464 million in 2021.
Source: The Hindu
India consumed about 1.2 billion litres of whiskey in 2012. While India is the world's largest whiskey market by volume, on a per capita basis, France takes the top spot.
Source: Quartz
Hindus donate their hair in temples as a spiritual offering, especially those that can't afford to donate money or jewelry. 40,000 pilgrims are believed to donate their hair every day.
Source: The Economic Times
India's 25 richest people have a combined net worth of $US174.8 billion, which is about as much as Ukraine's GDP.
Mukesh Ambani is India's richest man and is worth $US24.2 billion. Ukraine has a nominal GDP of $US176.2 billion, according to the IMF.
Source: Forbes
Over-use and changing rainfall patterns have led to massive land degradation in India. 81 million hectares (810,000 km2) of land in India face 'desertification.' This has raised concerns about food security.
Source: Reuters
Indian consumer spending is projected to rise to $US3.6 trillion in 2020, from $US991 billion in 2010.
Source: Boston Consulting Group
There were 44.9 million dairy cows in India in 2011, and about 260 dairy million cows in the world. 17.2% of the world's dairy cows reside in India.
Source: DairyCo
135,445 people committed suicide in India in 2012, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Suicide rates were the highest in Puducherry at 36.8 for every 100,000 people. Student suicides are a huge problem as well.
Source: The Hindu
India's medical tourism industry is set to equal $US2 billion by next year -- that's about the GDP of Greenland.
Medical tourism in India is centered on orthopedics and cardiology. 'India is the world's medical travel thrift destination with savings of 60-90% on an array of procedures. Harvard-affiliated Wockhardt Hospital has performed more than 20,000 heart procedures, with 98%+ success rates (surpassing US and EU standards).
India has over 275 billion tons of coal reserves, that's the equivalent of 1.37 billion blue whales.
India is expected to pass the U.S. to become the world's second largest coal consumer over the next 20 years. This will primarily be driven by its electric power sector. A blue whale weighs 200 tons.
Source: EIA/Business Standard
India saw 13 reporters killed in 2013, according to the International News Safety Institute (INSI). Syria and Iraq, both countries dealing with armed conflict, had the highest number of deaths, followed by the Philippines.
Source: Reuters
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's home, Antilla, cost $US1 billion to construct, making it the most expensive home in the world. Somalia has a GDP of $US1.3 billion.
Source: Business Insider
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.