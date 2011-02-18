You have two choices for keeping your living room looking fresh: A. constantly update the decor by tripping out on acid—NOT recommended—or B. paint your living room white and get two video projectors.



Created by Mr. Beam:

“We created a unique physical 3D video-mapping experience by turing a white living room into a spacious 360° projection area.

This technique allowed us to take control of all colours, patterns and textures of the furniture, wallpapers and carpet. All done with 2 projectors.”

Check out their site for more projects. Little information is available, but the group—located in the Netherlands—specialises in projection art and has snagged some big clients, such as H&M:

BTW, creating illusions with projectors is an idea that’s been slowly creeping into the graffiti world for some time now. If you’re interested, here’s a cool project to get your started.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Living Room from Mr.Beam on Vimeo.

Via Mind Screw! Shifting Reality = Endless Interior Decor Possibilities on WonderHowTo.

