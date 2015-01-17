How To Take Control Of Your Mind And Focus Better

Doing a daily reflective practice can yield numerous health benefits. Dr. Dan Siegel, co-director of the Mindful Awareness Research Center teaches us the “Wheel of Awareness” exercise. This exercises is a component of “Mindsight” which “describes our human capacity to perceive the mind of the self and others”.

Produced by Justin Gmoser. Additional camera by Alana Kakoyiannis.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Watch More Science Videos: On our Science YouTube Channel

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.