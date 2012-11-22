Mind-blowing Idea: Free Transportation For Life

I’ve been privileged to be able to own both of Tesla’s models (Roadster and Model S sedan) over the past four years. During that time I drove 15k+ miles and never visited a gas station, with the rare exception of my summer retreats to the Catskill Mountains driving convertible Mustangs around the Adirondack Lakes.



During that time I realised that we, the humans on planet earth, were hoodwinked, duped and bamboozled by the political industrial complex that electric vehicles were not feasible.

