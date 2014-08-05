15 Facts About London That Will Blow Your Mind

London is a global powerhouse that just keeps on growing.

The city is home to 8.4 million people, but that number is expected to grow to 9 million by 2021, and nearly 10 million by 2031.

And, this burgeoning population is younger than the rest of the UK — nearly 66% of Londoners are under the age of 44.

Additionally, London is one of the most diverse cities — there are approximately “50 non-indigenous populations”.

Although London is primarily known as a financial center it has a flourishing tech scene situated in “Silicon Roundabout”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.