13 Mind Blowing Facts About Samsung

Samsung’s success is somewhat mystifying as it runs contrary to the style of success and failure we’ve witnessed over the last 10 years.



The most successful company of the last 10 years is Apple, a company defined by its innovation and focus on a handful of products.

Samsung, by contrast, will copy anything and everything. It also manufactures a lot of stuff.

We’ve also witnessed a slow unwind of mega-corporations. GE was hit hard during the financial crisis, and has slowed its expansion into new business lines.

Samsung, on the other hand, makes skyscrapers, big ships, smartphones, TVs, and refrigerators, to name a few items.

Using the company’s reports, information in Businessweek’s story on Samsung, and other sources, we’ve put together this slideshow to show how sprawling and diverse Samsung really is.

