17 Mindblowing Facts About North Korea

Everyone’s heard about North Korea, the hermit kingdom that hangs off the southeast corner of China.
Condoleezza Rice called it an “outpost of tyranny“. George W. Bush said it was one-third of the “axis of evil“. And now James Franco and Seth Rogen are releasing a comedy about it, much to Pyongyang’s disapproval.
Despite all of that, we really don’t know that much about North Korea. But what we do know is rather mindblowing.
The CIA defines literacy as 'age 15 and over can read and write'.
According to that definition, the literacy rate is 100%.
Source: CIA
According to Time, 'Women are allowed to choose one of 14 styles; married women are instructed to keep their tresses short, while the single ladies are allowed let loose with longer, curlier locks.'
Men are 'prohibited from growing their hair longer than 5 cm -- less than 2 inches -- while older men can get away with up to 7 cm (3 inches)'.
Source: Time
Kim Jong-il was a 'film buff' who reportedly owned 20,000 video tapes. His favourite are reported to have been Rambo, Friday the 13th, Godzilla and 'The Eternal Bosom of Hot Love'.
To simplify, we said that movies are on average 90 minutes long. That means that 20,000 tapes is about 137 years of movies.
Source: The Telegraph
Pennsylvania is 46,055.24 square miles, which is 119,283 square km.
North Korea is 120,538 square km.
Source: CIA
19.08% of North Korea's land is arable. That's about 8879.83 square miles. New Jersey is 8722.58 square miles.
You can see the size comparison of New Jersey to Pennsylvania to the right.
Source: CIA
This height difference is attributed to the fact that 6 million North Koreans are in need of food, and one-third of children are chronically malnourished.
Source: USA Today
It is estimated that the North Korean army has approximately 1.190 million men in their army. The United States has approximately 1.369 million.
Source: Wikipedia
The total amount of people available for military service in North Korea is approximately equal to the population of Senegal.
There are 6.515 million males available for military service and 6.418 million females available. Collectively, that's 12.933 million.
The population of Senegal is 13.3 million.
Source: CIA
The roads altogether could circle Mercury 1.5 times. But the paved roads would only cover the distance between New York and Cleveland.
The CIA report states that 23.4% of North Korea's GDP is composed of agriculture. This includes rice, corn, potatoes, soybeans, pulses, cattle, pigs, pork, and eggs.
However, 6 million people are in need of food according to the World Food Programme.
Source: CIA
The richest man in the world is Carlos Slim Helú. His net worth is $US79.9 billion.
North Korea's GDP is estimated to be $US40 billion.
Source: CIA
Qatar's GDP per capita is $US102,100. This is the highest GDP per capita.
North Korea's GDP per capita is $US1,800.
Source: CIA
