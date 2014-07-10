15 Facts About Dubai That Will Blow Your Mind

Dubai has been one of the most exciting and volatile economic stories of the 21st century.

It’s global, glitzy, and growing like crazy.

It also has a red-hot property market that has experts warning of a collapsing bubble. Related concerns have been tied to recent crashes in Dubai’s stock market.

Still, the tiny economy has developed into a world city that is a business and cultural focal point in the Middle East, and it has the attention of the world.

Tourism and real estate drive the economy, and there seems to be a never-ending development of innovative and over-the-top projects.

