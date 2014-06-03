16 Mind-Blowing Facts About China

The vast scale of China’s land mass and its population means that China produces and consumes copious amounts of natural resources and food.
It also means that China houses a large chunk of the world’s billionaires.
We dug around to find some interesting statistics. Did you know that China’s railway lines could loop around earth twice?
Here are some interesting facts about the world’s second largest economy, which could soon eclipse the U.S. to become the world’s largest this year.
China goes through 80 billion pairs of disposable chopsticks a year. The chopsticks are 1cm-by-0.5 centimeters (cms) and 20 cms long and can cover Tiananmen Square over 360 times. The trees that are cut down are around 20 years old.
Source: South China Morning Post
China's railway length, under operation, totals 93,000 kilometers. The Earth, meanwhile, is 40,075 kilometers in circumference.
Source: BAML
China is the world's largest cement producer and it produces and consumes about 60% of global cement.
Source: Financial Times
That's more than the entire population of Cyprus (~865,000). The World Health Organisation estimates that by 2050, smoking will kill 3 million Chinese each year.
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek
At 109.3 trillion cubic feet, China has the world's thirteenth largest proven natural gas reserves. An Olympic-size swimming pool reportedly has a volume of 88,000 cubic feet.
Source: British Petroleum
China's annual instant-noodle consumption is enough to feed all of Algeria three meals a day for a year.
China consumed 42.5 billion packs of instant noodles in 2011. Algeria has a population of 38.7 million people.
Source: BAML
China consumed 52 million tons of pork in 2012 and 51.6 million tons in 2011. The Eiffel Tower is reported to weigh 10,000 tons.
Source: Rabobank
China's 20 richest people have a combined net worth of $US145.1 billion, which is larger than Hungary's GDP.
Many of China's cave-dwellers live in the Shaanxi province. Chinese president Xi Jinping reportedly lived in a cave when he was exiled to Shaanxi province during the Cultural Revolution.
Source: LA Times
About 8 billion pairs of socks are made annually in China's Datang District, also known as sock city.
Datang, Zhuji produces 8 billion pairs of socks a year, that was about two pairs of socks per person on the planet in 2011.
Source: The Guardian
China has a suicide rate of about 22.2 deaths per 100,000 people. This compares to 10.3 deaths per 100,000 people in the U.S.
Source: WHO/AFP
Beijing Standard Time is China's only time zone. China used to have five different time zones, but in 1949, Chairman Mao decided to have just one to promote national unity. This means that in parts of China the sun can rise as late as 10 a.m..
Source: The Atlantic
'China's total farm output, a broad measure of food churned out, has tripled since 1978. The ramp-up in livestock production in particular is even more dizzying -- it rose by a factor of five,' reports Tom Philpott at Mother Jones.
Source: Mother Jones
Chinese consumer spending is projected to rise from $US2.03 trillion in 2010 to $US6.18 trillion annually in 2020. China will be the top global luxury market at $US245 billion.
Source: Boston Consulting Group
China is the world's largest pork consumer, so it's no surprise that 475 million, or half of the world's pigs reside there.
Source: Earth Policy Institute
