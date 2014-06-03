16 Mind-Blowing Facts About China

The vast scale of China’s land mass and its population means that China produces and consumes copious amounts of natural resources and food.

It also means that China houses a large chunk of the world’s billionaires.

We dug around to find some interesting statistics. Did you know that China’s railway lines could loop around earth twice?

Here are some interesting facts about the world’s second largest economy, which could soon eclipse the U.S. to become the world’s largest this year.

