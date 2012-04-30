Mind-Blowing Facts About Apple's Business

Jay Yarow, Seth Fiegerman
mind blowing

Photo: Screenshot

After every Apple quarter, we like to step back and take a look at the company’s mind-boggling performance.Watching Apple deliver blowout earnings quarter after quarter is like watching Tiger Woods in his prime, or the Patriots during their 18-0 season.

A lot of people will hate on Apple, just like they hate on the Patriots, but it’s impossible not to be impressed by this sort of performance.

And it’s very cool to say you were alive to witness something that’s historically special.

With that in mind, we present some mind blowing facts about Apple’s March quarter for 2012 …

Before we dig in, let's remember a few things Apple ...

It's the world's biggest company as measured by market cap, and its sales are already massive (sort of like Shaq compared to normal-sized people)

OK, with that in mind, let's get to it!

Apple's revenue was $39 billion, just $1 billion shy of the revenue of Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Facebook combined.

Source

Apple's revenue grew about twice as fast as Amazon and Google.

Net profits almost doubled, growing 94% on a year over year basis. Apple's net profit was more than Google's entire revenue for the quarter.

Apple's daily profit is $125 million!

Amazing detail from Horace Dediu of Asymco: Apple, a hardware company, has better margins than Microsoft, a software company, and Google, an internet company

Apple sold almost exactly as many iPhones per week this quarter as it did during the holiday quarter

This is truly astounding. Apple's December quarter had an extra week, which means it sold about 2.2 million iPhones per week on average (with the channel inventory factored in). In Apple's March quarter, it sold just more than 2 million iPhones per week on average! Think about that! During the holidays, after Apple just released a brand new iPhone, sales were just as strong the next quarter.

Apple now has $110 billion in cash on hand. That's $35 billion more than what Facebook initially valued itself at in talks with Instagram.

Source

It's also more than the combined market cap of competitors Amazon and RIM.

Apple added $29 billion to that cash pile in just the last six months. That's the equivalent of Dell's market cap.

Apple's revenue from iTunes is growing at DOUBLE the rate of Amazon's media revenue in North America - 35% year-over-year for Apple vs. 17% for Amazon.

via @ericjackson

In fact, Apple made nearly $10 billion more from iPhone sales than Amazon made in net sales.

If that's not enough to shame Jeff Bezos, Apple actually made as much money in a single day last quarter as Amazon made in three months.

via WSJ

Apple's gross profit margin for the quarter shot up to an astounding 47.4%.

Apple now makes two-thirds of its revenue from international sales. Apple's sales in China alone TRIPLED from the same quarter one year ago.

Want more?

YES! You Should Be Astonished By Apple ...

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.