12 Mind-Blowing Facts About Apple That Will Remind You Just How Gigantic The Company Really Is

For a few years there, Apple was on an insane run.

It defined the smartphone market with the iPhone, then reinvented personal computing with the iPad. Growth was off the charts as consumers bought these products.

Then, things changed. Samsung caught up to it with smartphones, and arguably leapt past it by releasing a bunch of phones with bigger screens. The tablet market was super hot, but has stalled.

As a result, Apple’s growth has slipped to single digits, and people started asking, “What’s wrong with Apple?” more often than talking about what’s right.

While it’s understandable that the buzz has died down, there’s no escaping the fact that Apple is still a gigantic company, the likes of which we rarely ever see again.

As a reminder, we’ve complied some mind-blowing facts about Apple’s business.

