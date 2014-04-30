12 Mind-Blowing Facts About Apple That Will Remind You Just How Gigantic The Company Really Is

For a few years there, Apple was on an insane run.
It defined the smartphone market with the iPhone, then reinvented personal computing with the iPad. Growth was off the charts as consumers bought these products.
Then, things changed. Samsung caught up to it with smartphones, and arguably leapt past it by releasing a bunch of phones with bigger screens. The tablet market was super hot, but has stalled.
As a result, Apple’s growth has slipped to single digits, and people started asking, “What’s wrong with Apple?” more often than talking about what’s right.
While it’s understandable that the buzz has died down, there’s no escaping the fact that Apple is still a gigantic company, the likes of which we rarely ever see again.
As a reminder, we’ve complied some mind-blowing facts about Apple’s business.
Apple generated $US43.7 billion in sales during the first three months of 2014. That's more than Google, Amazon, and Facebook COMBINED.
Apple's iPhone business generated $US26 billion in revenue. Microsoft's ENTIRE business generated $US20.04 billion over the same period. The iPhone is growing faster than Microsoft, too.
The iPad generated $US7.6 billion. It was considered a down quarter. Facebook did $US2.5 billion last quarter. For further context, in the past 12 months, Facebook has generated $US8.9 billion in revenue.
Apple's net profit was $US10.2 billion for the first quarter. That's more than what Amazon has earned in its entire 20-year existence.
Source for Amazon profit stat: 'Since 2003, the first year in which Amazon earned a profit, through the end of 2011, Amazon has reported a total of $US5 billion in earnings.'
Apple's net profit was the 14th highest in history. It was also higher than Exxon's fourth-quarter profits. (Exxon hasn't yet reported Q1 earnings.)
Apple isn't going on that shopping spree. Instead, it authorised $US130 billion share buyback program. For context, Amazon's market cap is ~$137 billion right now.
Apple did $US9.3 billion in China revenue, which is how much it was doing in the U.S. three years ago. By next quarter, Apple might do more in sales in China than it does in Europe.
Apple now has 800 million iTunes accounts. That's 800 million credit cards on file, which is more than any other company in the world.
Samsung sold twice as many phones as Apple, but generated about the same amount of revenue, and much less profit. (Samsung did $US6.3 billion versus Apple's $US13 billion.)
Apple says it added 60 million new users in the last six months. Twitter, which is free, only added 23 million new users in the last six months.
