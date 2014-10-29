12 Mind-Blowing Facts About Apple That Show Just How Massive The Company Really Is

REUTERS/Robert GalbraithApple CEO Tim Cook
Apple is the largest publically traded company in the US by market capitalisation (the value of its shares).
But it’s hard to wrap your head around that fact.
Can you picture the value of Apple’s shares, $US626 billion?
The iPhone’s popularity has catapulted Apple from an underdog fighting IBM to arguably the most successful consumer electronics companies out there.
To underscore how big Apple has become, we’ve put together some mind-blowing facts about the business.
Last quarter Apple's revenue was $42.1 billion. That's larger than the entire economy of Turkmenistan.
Apple sold 5.52 million Macs last quarter. That's enough to give every Minnesotan his or her own computer.
If Apple were a national economy, it would be the world's 27th largest, between Belgium and Venezuela.
Apple's net income was $39.5 billion in fiscal year 2014. That's enough to buy Snapchat more than 3 times over!
In this Thursday, Oct. 24, 2013, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel poses for photos, in Los Angeles. Spiegel dropped out of Stanford University in 2012, three classes shy of graduation, to move back to his father's house and work on Snapchat.
The difference in value between Apple and the next-largest publicly traded company, ExxonMobile, is roughly $221 billion. That's enough to buy 1601 F-22 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin at $138 million a piece.
Apple sold 243 million iOS devices in the last 12 months. That's one device for 77% of Americans, or nearly 10 devices for every North Korean.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance at the newly built Wisong Scientists Residential District in this undated photo.
Apple is expected to sell around 30 million Apple Watches in the next two years. Assuming each watch will sell for at least $350, we're talking about $10.5 billion in revenue, which is about the size of Nicaragua's economy.
Put another way, Apple's Watch revenue will be large enough to buy Roman Abramovich's 'Eclipse' yacht 433 times over by the end of 2016.
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich's superyacht Eclipse turns in the Elbe river after it left Dock 10 at the Blohm + Voss shipyard in Hamburg April 16, 2010.
