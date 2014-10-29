12 Mind-Blowing Facts About Apple That Show Just How Massive The Company Really Is

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple is the largest publically traded company in the US by market capitalisation (the value of its shares).

But it’s hard to wrap your head around that fact.

Can you picture the value of Apple’s shares, $US626 billion?

The iPhone’s popularity has catapulted Apple from an underdog fighting IBM to arguably the most successful consumer electronics companies out there.

To underscore how big Apple has become, we’ve put together some mind-blowing facts about the business.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.