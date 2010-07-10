Judge Tells Hedge Funder: Nice Try, But You're Banned From Our Fancy Garden Forever

The uber-exclusive Ovington Square. Photo via Wolfiewolf on Flikr.

A judge is refusing to let hedge fund chief Mina Gerowin Herrmann and her lawyer husband into the much sought-after Ovington Square Garden in London, says the Daily Mail.The couple hadn’t been given a key to garden outside their home yet, so they took the matter to court with the argument that since they can see the garden from their front window, but they can’t go in, there’s probably something wrong with that.



It didn’t work.

High Court judge Sir William Blackburne told them, your argument may be “ingenious”, but it’s wrong.

It’s “irrelevant” that you can see the garden from one of your windows.

The rules of the garden are: Only homes with a front or side facing into the square are entitled to pass through its gates.

Then the judge got really intense. He told them that if they were allowed to enter, it would change the whole definition of a square and “potentially open the door” to numerous other claims.

