COPS: Brooklyn Man Sold Cocaine And Pain Pills Out Of His Ice Cream Truck

A 20-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested for allegedly selling cocaine and oxycodone from his ice cream truck in family friendly Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

Brooklyn prosecutors say that Mina Gatas was caught on surveillance video selling the drugs to an undercover cop along with an ice cream cone at Owls Head Park, according to the New York Daily News.

He’s been charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and drug possession.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s name for the sting was “Operation Snow Cone,” the New York Post reports. Gatas partially owns the ice cream truck that the drugs were allegedly sold out of.

Gatas is also accused of selling narcotics to an undercover cop outside of the deli where he works.

The Daily News uncovered a Facebook post allegedly written by Gatas in July that says: “If ur selling drugs to make money and ur proud of it seek help smh [SHAKE MY HEAD].”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.