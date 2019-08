A German company has created shoes for women that have five interchangeable heels so you no longer have to worry about getting sore feet at the end of a night out.

Mime et moi shoes can change from high heels to flats in seconds, the heels just click off and click back on.

They can be bought online for around $287.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

