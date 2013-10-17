Milwaukee's New Sex Myths For Teens Campaign Is Awesome

Remember when you used to think Mountain Dew lowered your sperm count? Kids used to believe that at one point in middle school, at least. A new public service announcement campaign in Milwaukee is directly addressing issues like that, and it’s pretty great.

The videos use the Twitter trending topic #SexMyths, and come from Serve Marketing’s new PSA series for the United Way of Greater Milwaukee.

In each video, kids are seen discussing word-of-mouth sex myths, such as “if you do jumping jacks after you have sex you can’t get pregnant,” “you can’t get pregnant in a hot tub,” or “only gay people get HIV.” Viewers are then asked if the myth is true or false, and can click on the answer they prefer in the video. A streetwise young woman hanging out by a chain-link fence then delivers the correct answer, and that answer in turn leads in to another video with another myth.

As a piece of adtech — interactive Q&A, chained videos — it’s impressive. It’s also entertaining.

The ads have alternate edits aimed at parents, where the punchline is “Want to hear more crazy stuff your kids are saying about sex?” On getthesexfacts.com, parents can download a PDF looking at what kids these days are up to.

The ads are mainly intended for a black and Latino audience, and the actors are primarily from those demographics. In 2006, Milwaukee discovered it had the second-highest teen pregnancy rate among large American cities. The Milwaukee Courier noted that the city’s ensuing response has led to a historically low teen birth rate, and that they are hoping to reduce it by another 46 per cent by 2015.

