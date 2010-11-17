Milwaukee Bucks Try To Trademark Slogan Created In Jest By ESPN Personality

Photo: Flickr/Steve Paluch

While anchoring SportsCenter last year, ESPN personality Scott Van Pelt exclaimed “Fear the Deer” over Milwaukee Bucks’ highlights.The catchphrase caught on, prompting Twitter hashtags and Facebook groups, and even a hysterical ESPN NBA commercial. Now, the team his filed to trademark the slogan, the Milwaukee-Wisconsin Journal Sentinel reports.



That’s just one sign that the Bucks brand has taken off. Since drafting charismatic point guard Brandon Jennings last year, the Bucks have turned the corner from NBA afterthought to an attraction.

The team has a unique home crowd environment – where a small section of boisterous fans, dubbed Squad 6, audibly rattle opponents – that distinguishes the Bucks from the league’s small-market Midwestern heap. And apparel giant Under Armour made Jennings the face of its foray into the basketball market.

It’s an astounding transformation considering the Bucks have not been particularly successful on the court. But thanks to Jennings and Van Pelt, the Bucks are more relevant than they’ve been since winning the 1971 NBA Championship behind legends Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

