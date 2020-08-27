The Milwaukee Bucks refused to play their playoff game on Wednesday in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake

NBA TV

The Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic did not take the court to play Game 5 of their playoff series Wednesday afternoon.

Bucks players agreed to protest the game prior to tip off to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man whom police shot in the back seven times in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Though the Magic wanted to play, players vacated the floor four minutes before the game was set to begin.

Protests have erupted around the country after police officers shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

And now, three days later, NBA players are protesting as well.

The Milwaukee Bucks opted not to take the floor for their Game 5 matchup against the Orlando Magic in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs Wednesday afternoon. Though Orlando players were intent on competing, they vacated the floor with four minutes remaining before tip off as it became apparent their opponents would not be playing.

Clock is at 0:00 —- Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks are not on the court. pic.twitter.com/qAjoXDWCom — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) August 26, 2020

Shortly thereafter, staff began removing equipment from the gym at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

Game balls are being put away, as the Bucks decide to boycott game 5 against the Magic. pic.twitter.com/Cy32q2CJH7 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 26, 2020

“We’re tired of the killings and the injustice,” Bucks guard George Hill told The Undefeated after the game’s designated start time on Wednesday.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The decision comes in light of discussions amongst other teams to potentially miss their upcoming playoff matchups. Players in the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World have described feeling trapped and helpless as social unrest has once again returned to the forefront of the conversation.

It remains unclear whether Milwaukee and the Magic will continue their series and, if they do, whether Game 5 will be rescheduled or considered a Bucks forfeit. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Milwaukee players remained together in the locker room to call Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. Orlando players left the arena and, as of now, have refused to accept the Bucks’ forfeit.

Milwaukee currently leads the Magic 3-1.

