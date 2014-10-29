HOUSE OF THE DAY: Wall Street Tycoon And Milwaukee Bucks Owner Has Listed His NYC Duplex For $17 Million

Wesley Edens, founder of the equity firm Fortress Investment Group and owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, has just put his home of 20 years on the market for $US17 million, according to the New York Daily News.

With over 6,000 square feet of space, the pre-war classic Upper West Side duplex has six-bedrooms, four-bathrooms, and incredible views of Central Park.

As you can expect, it’s quite the exclusive home.

“This is a very discreet building,” Jay Glazer, one of the listing agents with Urban Compass, told the NY Daily News. “It’s not your 15 Central Park West. There are only two apartments per floor so it’s extremely private.”

Glazer and Landis Hosterman of Urban Compass are sharing the listing.

