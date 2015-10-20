Milwaukee Bucks player calls out local jewellery store on Instagram for locking its doors and calling the police before letting him shop

Milwaukee Bucks center John Henson posted a shocking story to Instagram on Monday to call out a local jewellery store for discriminating against him.

Henson said he was going to shop at Schwanke-Kasten Jewellers in Whitefish Bay for a watch during “regular business hours.”

When he reached the door, they locked it and told him to go away. He said he rang the doorbell and saw employees disappear to the back before two cops arrived five minutes later.

According to Henson, the cops asked him about his car — a dealer vehicle he received as part of an endorsement — and other “irrelevant” things before Henson told them he just wanted to look at a watch. Henson said the cops then told the employees to come out and let Henson in. According to Henson, the employees began conducting business like nothing had happened.

Henson said, “This was one of the the most degrading and racially prejudice things I’ve ever experienced in life and wouldn’t wish this on anyone. This store needs to be called out and that’s what I’m doing.”

We have reached out to Schewanke-Kasten Jewellers for comment.

Here’s the Instagram post:



The caption reads:

“Went to @schwankekasten jewellery today in White-Fish Bay during regular business hours. They locked the door and told me to go away. After I rang the doorbell twice everyone went to the back. No answered the door or told me what was going on. This was followed by two police cars pulling up and parking across the street and watching me for 5 minutes ( I assumed they were called by the store ). I was then approached by 2 officers and questioned about the dealer vehicle I was in which is apart [sic] of my endorsement deal with Kunes country Chevrolet and asked me what I wanted amongst other things that were just irrelevant to me being there just trying to shop at the store like a normal paying customer would do. I told them I was just trying to look at a watch. He then had to go in the back and tell them to come out it was safe but this is after they ran my plates and I overheard them talking about doing more of a background check on the car. The employees finally came out of the back and proceeded to conduct business like they previously were as we walked up. This was one of the the most degrading and racially prejudice things I’ve ever experienced in life and wouldn’t wish this on anyone. This store needs to be called out and that’s what I’m doing. You have no right to profile someone because of their race and nationality and this incident needs to be brought to light and I urge anyone who ever is thinking of shopping here reads this and doesn’t bring any business to this discriminatory place.”

