The Milwaukee Bucks Fooled An Entire Defence With A Fake Timeout And Got An Open Layup

The Milwaukee Bucks probably won’t be very good this season, so with just a few days left in the preseason, it seems they’re experimenting with a couple of new plays to bring into the regular season next week.

In the fourth quarter of their 110-91 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Bucks brought up the ball for what appeared to be a timeout. Normally, all of the players on the court can hear a coach call for a timeout from the sideline, so as the opposing team brings up the ball, the players wait until the whistle blows.

As Bucks point guard Nate Wolters dribbled toward half-court, he took advantage of the slack defence of the Timberwolves who were waiting for the timeout. Instead of making the call, Wolters zipped right past the defence for an open layup.

Another look:

It’s tough to tell if the entire Bucks team knew this was a play, or if Wolters just read the defence and took it into his own hands. Timeouts can only be called by the player with the ball, so even if the rest of the team thought it was a timeout, Wolters ultimately was in charge.

However, given Jason Kidd’s penchant for trick plays, it’s entirely possible that this is a designed set-up that he noticed could get the Bucks an easy basket.

