EXCLUSIVE: Talking Fear The Deer, Sponsorships, And Revenue Sharing With Bucks VP Of Business Operations John Steinmiller

How were you able to parlay last year’s playoff appearance into successful business?We wanted to be very aggressive in taking advantage of the team’s play during the spring of ’10. And we were able to build our season ticket base. Going into this season it was a matter of focusing on how we further can build our season ticket base, and how we can build a sponsor base – those are our primary concerns.

When the Forbes numbers come out ever year, one of the questions that always looms is the correlation between on-field and off-field success, especially for a smaller market. Do the Bucks need a good basketball team to survive?

Well it’s very easy for sports sponsorships and for sports ticket sales people to sell tickets and sponsorships in a winning environment. If you’re a team that is not a consistent winner it’s much harder…

But it’s also a variable we can’t control, so we need to sell through the winning and losing by selling a great experience in arena. We need to have great customer service both on the season ticket and the sponsorship side, we need to have practical and reasonable pricing, and we need to grow our season ticket base and grow our sponsorship category as much as we can. So in a smaller market it is harder, but it is doable, and if we believe that an NBA team can exist in Milwaukee, and we all do, we need to prove it by our results.

How many years of consistent success do you need before it benefits your side of the operation?

Well it has to start somewhere. Last year was a start in that we were a playoff team. But we need to repeat this year because it does build consistency. If you can be a consistent playoff team over 2, 3, 4 years you can really add to your bases in sponsorships and ticket sales. If you’re not consistent year after year, and establish a pattern of not being in the playoffs for several years, it’s a much harder return of success. So you have to start with that first year back, we got it, we took advantage of that last summer, now we need to again make playoffs, and build on the base as it is.

It’s a cyclical business. The cycles can be long both in winning, and they can be long and painful in losing too. But, again, on the sponsorship and ticket side you are really at the mercy of your team’s record, at your basketball management and leadership. You work through it, and you hope that when the cycle does turn that you’re prepared for it. That you have the right staff, that you have the right energy, and that you’re not taken by surprise by either good fortune or bad fortune.