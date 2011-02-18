EXCLUSIVE: Talking Trades, Draft, And Team Building With Bucks' Asst. GM Jeff Weltman

Photo: AP

So Milwaukee made the playoffs last year, and looked to be an up-and-coming team. Obviously, record-wise, you’ve regressed a little bit this year. How do you assess your team?Well, we like our team. We liked it last year, we liked the way we finished, and we felt that we strengthened it over the summer. What you can never plan on is – and I hate to use this as an excuse – but what you can never plan on is injuries. And the fact of the matter is that we’re far, far, far and away leading the league in starter games missed due to injuries. And that’s so important in this league. And I don’t use that as an excuse to say why are we were we are right now, I use that in the context of this conversation to say that it’s our job to think within that injury situation to assess our team.



Anytime that you have to judge anything, and I would imagine it’s in our business and every other business, you want some sort of constant baseline where you can study trends. In our business, our product is the team that we put on the floor, and when the product changes every day it’s difficult to assess trends with any consistency. So its been a difficult year from that end.

The other element is we’ve had, to date, the second most difficult schedule, and that kind of turns for us in the second half of the season. So the hope is that as we get our players back, and our schedules becomes more favourable that we can stay in the hunt and maybe even make up some ground. We had high hopes for this team coming into the season, and we still have high hopes going forward.

What’s your relationship like with the marketing department? Obviously, they’re praying for another playoff appearance to help solidify the season ticket base.



Well, we all work for the same team and we want to do everything we can to support those guys, and they work so hard. I mean to do what they do is so admirable. The way that those guys work and support us and work through down times and frankly they’re having to do things that – at least we can sort of look in the mirror and say we kind of screwed that one up – they don’t have full control over. They have to put their hands on the wheel every day and try to crank, and it doesn’t work without all of us communicating. So I’d say yes, there’s a strong level of communication and we all support one another and we totally recognise that their jobs are absolutely as important as our jobs. It’s a team and there’s no way we could really do it without them and at the end of the day we’re putting the product on the floor and they have to sell it so it’s a completely symbiotic relationship.



And in a way that’s especially true in Milwaukee where you’re not guaranteed a full house every night like you are, maybe in New York. There’s been some talk about increased revenue sharing. Do you think that’s something that needs to happen for all teams to be competitive?



That kind of skirts on stuff that I’m not really allowed to talk about, so I should probably keep my mouth shut on that.

Ok, well then how important is the draft to a team like the Bucks? The big time FAs might not want to come to a smaller market, and you probably don’t have the resources to sign them anyway. Is there anyway to be competitive without striking lottery gold?



I think the league does what it can do to level the playing field, so you know, the thing is, within our rules and the system that’s in place, that the playing field is set up so that hopefully teams in a smaller market – and you’ve seen teams like the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder – have achieved some success–



But they also “achieved” Tim Duncan and Kevin Durant–



And don’t forget David Robinson.

Right, exactly, they’ve gotten those players purely through the luck of the draft.



The fact of the matter is you have to also weigh in the human element, and by definition some of the biggest stars are going to want to go to the bigger markets – they want to match their stature with the stature of the market. Within that, we have to have our strategy and define who we are. There’s no question certain teams in this league have a distinct advantage, but there have been models where teams have succe