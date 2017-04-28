A popular Twitter account appears to be loosely associated with Milo Yiannopoulos who was banned for life

A Twitter account that appears to be loosely associated with Milo Yiannopoulos is promoting an upcoming appearance by the controversial provocateur set for May.

The account, operating under the handle, “@DANGER0USFAGG0T,” presents itself as the former Breitbart editor who was officially banned for life from Twitter in 2016.

“Feminism is Cancer,” the account’s biography section reads. “Will probably get banned unless I say I’m not Milo, so I’m not Milo. Even then I’ll probably still get banned.”

The account included a picture of Yiannopoulos, a pinned tweet linking to a video uploaded by the YouTube handle “yiannopoulosm,” and a banner that reads “5-5-17” — the supposed date of his “comeback tour.”

A Twitter representative declined to comment on the veracity of the account.

The content of the account’s tweets includes mostly conservative, and at times offensive, tweets connected to the alt-right movement.

“Because Islamic terror attacks have nothing to do with Islam, when they shout”Allahu Akbar” it actually translates to “Trump made me do it,” one of the tweets read.

The account, created in March 2017, currently has 11,500 followers and 462 tweets.

Yiannopoulos was officially banned on Twitter, following a series of violations of Twitter’s terms of service in July 2016 — specifically rules that pertained to the targeted abuse of individual users.

Twitter’s ban hammer came crashing down on Yiannopoulos after messages that were deemed racist and sexist were directed at “Saturday Night Live” comedian Leslie Jones.

Prior to his ban, Yiannopoulos was reportedly suspended fom Twitter twice.

His tweets eventually galvanised his followers to leave scathing messages for Jones, who briefly leave the social-media platform.

“I feel like I’m in a personal hell,” tweeted Jones. “I didn’t do anything to deserve this. It’s just too much. It shouldn’t be like this. So hurt right now.”

Following the ban, Twitter said in a statement to Business Insider in 2016: “People should be able to express diverse opinions and beliefs on Twitter. But no one deserves to be subjected to targeted abuse online, and our rules prohibit inciting or engaging in the targeted abuse or harassment of others.”

Yiannopoulos didn’t hold back his thoughts on his ban, calling it a “cowardly suspension.”

“Twitter has confirmed itself as a safe space for Muslim terrorists and Black Lives Matter extremists, but a no-go zone for conservatives,” he said on Breitbart, according to BuzzFeed News.

