Milo Yiannopoulos' publisher responds to outrage over his $250,000 book deal

Simon & Schuster, the publisher of Milo Yiannopoulos’ book, responded Friday to the criticism over his $250,000 book deal.

The deal raised eyebrows due to Yiannopoulos’ pandering to white nationalist supporters on the internet.

The publisher said in a statement on Friday the opinions expressed in books it publishes do not reflect the views of the company.

“We do not and never have condoned discrimination or hate speech in any form,” the statement read, without specifically naming Yiannopoulos or his book, “Dangerous.”

“While we are cognisant that many may disagree vehemently with the books we publish we note that the opinions expressed therein belong to our authors, and do not reflect either a corporate viewpoint or the views of our employees,”Simon & Schuster said.

Yiannopoulos is a known figure in the alt-right movement and was permanently banned from Twitter earlier this year due to accusations of harassment and abuse.

Read Simon & Schuster’s full statement below:

