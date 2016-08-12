Banned from Twitter, Milo Yiannopoulos says he is moving to Snapchat

Milo Yiannopoulos, the right-wing Breitbart journalist who was recently banned from Twitter, will soon open a Snapchat account and attempt to rebuild his audience there.

Yiannopolous told Business Insider the news over lunch in London this week. He is also working on a new book — a screed against “social justice warriors” and their “war on male culture” — and preparing a TV project.

There is also likely a sequel to his “Dangerous Faggot” US college speaking tour in the works.

Yiannopolous believes Snapchat will work better for his brand of performance journalism. It will certainly shield him from complaints — you can only see someone’s Snapchat Stories account if you choose to subscribe to it. On Twitter, all sorts of weird stuff can appear in your feed whether you have chosen to see it or not, based on what the people you follow retweet.

Yiannopolous’s @Nero account was “permanently suspended” by Twitter after he tweeted his disdain for Leslie Jones, the black actress in the new Ghostbusters movie. He said of her movie, “your work is terrible” and called her “barely literate.” What followed was a deluge of racist tweets from many of his thousands of followers. Twitter banned him “for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules, specifically our rules prohibiting participating in or inciting targeted abuse of individuals,” the company said at the time. Yiannopoulos denies he is a racist.

Snapchat has rules too. One of them is, “Do not bother or make other people feel bad on purpose.”

Milo Yiannopoulos is a regular columnist for Business Insider. You can read his past columns here.

