Milo Yiannopoulos says he got banned from Twitter for 'getting in a fight with a black ghostbuster'

CLEVELAND — Conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos told an audience at his Republican National Convention party Wednesday night that he got banned permanently from Twitter for “getting in a fight with a black ghostbuster.”

Yiannopoulos, an editor at the conservative news site Breitbart, was reportedly banned for targeting “Ghostbusters” actor and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Leslie Jones. The tweets from Yiannopoulos and his followers ultimately convinced Jones to leave the social media platform.

“What I want to talk to you about is the culture war, and having just gotten suspended from Twitter, they say permanently, permanently, for getting in a fight with a black ghostbuster,” Yiannopoulos said.

“What a humiliating end to a wonderful run,” he said sarcastically. “It could at least be getting into a fight with somebody serious, but no. No. It was the tertiary star of a f—ing terrible feminist flop. What was I thinking?”

“People should be able to express diverse opinions and beliefs on Twitter,” Twitter said in a statement provided to Business Insider. “But no one deserves to be subjected to targeted abuse online, and our rules prohibit inciting or engaging in the targeted abuse or harassment of others.”

The company added: “Over the past 48 hours in particular, we’ve seen an uptick in the number of accounts violating these policies and have taken enforcement actions against these accounts, ranging from warnings that also require the deletion of Tweets violating our policies to permanent suspension.”

Twitter said it was “in the process of reviewing our hateful conduct policy to prohibit additional types of abusive behaviour” and would provide more details soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.