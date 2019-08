Just weeks after protests broke out at UC Berkeley, Milo Yiannopoulos is under fire for appearing to condone pedophilia. The controversial speaker and columnist announced his resignation from Breitbart in a press conference and partially blamed the media for his negative image.

