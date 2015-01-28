These Are China's 10 Most Valuable Brands -- How Many Do You Recognise?

China overtook the US to become the world’s largest economy last year, boosted by the region’s fast-growing, blue-chip companies across a variety of sectors such as technology, finance and oil.

WPP and Millward Brown has today released its fifth annual BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands report. The ranking shows how much “brand” drives revenue for China’s biggest businesses. This year, for the first time, China’s tech brands surpassed banks in terms of brand value.

But how many do you recognise?

Millward Brown’s ranking combines financial data from Bloomberg and Kantar Worldpanel and opinions garnered from a panel of more than 405,700 Chinese consumers in total since the ranking first launched in 2008.

The brands listed in the top 100 must meet four eligibility criteria:

The brand was originally created by a mainland Chinese enterprise The brand is owned by a publicly traded enterprise. The brand reported positive earnings for the period covered in the ranking. Banks derived at least 20% of their earnings from retail banking.

