People Packed NYC Streets On Saturday To Protest Excessive Police

On Saturday, December 13, 2014, tens of thousands of demonstrators rallied throughout the streets of New York City to demand justice “for all those innocent people of colour killed by the misuse of police force.”

Millions March NYC rallied for Michael Brown and Eric Garner. The crowd began at Washington Square Park walking north as far as 32nd street before heading south to gather at the NYPD headquarters.

Business Insider was on the scene to cover the event that started at 2PM and marched well into the evening.

The march began around 2PM at Washington Square Park. Everyone had something to say whether written or verbal. Organisers estimated around 30,000 people participated in the New York City march. The march walked north along 5th Avenue. No justice, no peace. (video provider='youtube' id='lkkqUsi_i1s' size='xlarge' align='center') Long banners like this quickly became the visual symbols of the day. Real thugs wear flag pins. (video provider='youtube' id='6ukgOIaLiFQ' size='xlarge' align='center') All the marchers were unified in their message. Students at The New School showed their support. Hands up, don't shoot. Black lives matter. The march then moved north along 6th Avenue. The chants were loud and carried through the city. (video provider='youtube' id='Cq2VuDrIZnc' size='xlarge' align='center') Eric Garner's eyes. The presence of Michael Brown and Eric Garner was very strong. Protestors of all ages came out to show their support. What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now. This woman rallied the crowd. (video provider='youtube' id='fbAA2suUxB8' size='xlarge' align='center') A protester looks on at the end of the group. As the sun set, the crowd grew larger. Even at night, the voices were heard and messages seen. The crowd moved south along Broadway toward NYPD headquarters. No one seemed to mind the cold weather. If you were not holding a sign, your hands were held high. Some people walked while others kept their hands behind their head. And others took to the ground. The group kept tight to not allow any gaps. The energy was high for several hours. The organisers demanded justice 'for all those innocent people of colour killed by the misuse of police force.' The group converged at NYPD headquarters before moving along the Brooklyn Bridge.

