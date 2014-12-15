People Packed NYC Streets On Saturday To Protest Excessive Police

On Saturday, December 13, 2014, tens of thousands of demonstrators rallied throughout the streets of New York City to demand justice “for all those innocent people of colour killed by the misuse of police force.”
Millions March NYC rallied for Michael Brown and Eric Garner. The crowd began at Washington Square Park walking north as far as 32nd street before heading south to gather at the NYPD headquarters.
Business Insider was on the scene to cover the event that started at 2PM and marched well into the evening.
(video provider='youtube' id='Cq2VuDrIZnc' size='xlarge' align='center')
(video provider='youtube' id='fbAA2suUxB8' size='xlarge' align='center')
The organisers demanded justice 'for all those innocent people of colour killed by the misuse of police force.'
