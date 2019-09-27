US nuclear warheads are facing a $1 billion setback, and it's thanks to a $5 part

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ronald Gutridge An unarmed Trident II D5 missile launches from the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) off the coast of California.

Upgrades to two nuclear weapons are facing setbacks, including an 18-month first production delay and up to $US1 billion in cost increases, due to the failure of a $US5 part.

The $US5 capacitor would need to support the Navy’s W88 and the Air Force’s B61-12 for the next 30 years; the National Nuclear Secuirty Administration (NNSA) didn’t feel confident that the capacitor would last that long, so it’s purchasing capacitors that cost $US75 per unit.

The W88 ‘s first production unit was expected to be available in December 2019.

An official with the National Nuclear Security Administration told lawmakers that a $US5 commercial capacitor it had tested for the Navy’s W88 submarine-launched missile and the Air Force’s B61-12 bomb was insufficient, causing delays in the upgrades and driving up the cost by as much as $US1 billion, USNI reports.

Charles Verdon, deputy administrator for defence programs at the NNSA, explained that early testing indicated that the $US5 commercial, off-the-shelf capacitors would have served their purpose in the short term, but didn’t withstand the stress that decades of wear – 30 years or so – would put on them.

“Early tests on the capacitors now in question and subsequent tests including component, major assembly and full-up integrated system flight tests demonstrated that these components meet requirement today,” Verdon told the House Armed Service Committee strategic forces subcommittee on Wednesday. “Industry best practices were used to stress the components beyond their design planned usage as a way to establish confidence that they will continue to work over the necessary lifetime of the warhead.”

“During stress testing, a few of these commercially available capacitors did not meet the reliability requirements.”

Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, the under secretary for Nuclear Security and administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration, disclosed the faulty parts at a subcommittee hearing in May,Nuclear Security and Deterrence Monitor reported at the time.

The NNSA originally estimated the upgrade cost for the W88 to be between $US2.4 billion and $US3.1 billion, and for upgrades to be delivered in December 2019. The NNSA budgeted between $US7.3 and $US9.5 billion for B61 refurbishment. But the failure of the capacitor could cost both projects up to $US1 billion combined,USNI reports. The W88 is used with Trident II D5 submarine-launched ballistic missile, and an inert B61-12 gravity bomb was dropped from a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber in March.

Instead of using the $US5 capacitor, the NNSA will use capacitors built to its requirements, which will cost $US75 per unit.

Despite the delays, Verdon believes that the entire upgrade program will come out in the balance, according to Defence News, because the program has a cushion of funding for delays, and the setbacks from the W88 and B61-12 upgrades will yield “design simplifications” for upcoming refurbishments to the 80-4 and W87-1, decreasing costs in the long run.

But in terms of readiness for near-term deployments, it’s not clear how the forces will be affected by the delay. The US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) and the Navy are working together to determine the effect of the delay, USNI reports.

Insider reached out to the Navy’s strategic systems programs, as well as STRATCOM, regarding short-term mission readiness. The Navy did not respond to request for comment, and STRATCOM was unable to give answers to the questions by publication time. The NNSA was unable to furnish answers to Insider’s questions on Thursday.

