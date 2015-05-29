Millionaires share their top 3 priorities in life

What do the people who seem to have everything really want?

The US Trust surveyed 640 high net worth individuals with at least $US3 million in investable assets to find out.

They learned that millionaires list health, family, and financial security as their top priorities — in that order.

A whopping 98% of those surveyed said that health was their most valuable asset (most believe good health is the key to a life well lived), and 99% said that investing in their health was as important as investing to build wealth.

The respondents also defined family as essential. However, many were unsure about the legacy that they’d be leaving for the next generation.

Three in four of the parents surveyed said that they wanted to leave an inheritance to their children, but only one in five felt that their kids would be prepared to handle that wealth.

Since the majority of high net worth individuals surveyed had assets between $US3 and $US5 million, it’s no surprise that 93% said that they considered themselves to be financially secure.

In order to stay that way, most tend to be conservative. About 64% said that they choose lower risk investments with lower potential returns over higher risk options with the potential for growth when managing their wealth.

