Millionaires, it's time to take a look at all the Greek islands you can buy right now

As Greece comes to the brink of signing a deal to start paying off its €50 billion debt, it’s apparent the country doesn’t actually have a lot to sell.

One solution is handing off its gold reserves, but that’s always a terrible idea, and Greece only has a reported €3.8 billion worth.

It does, however, have somewhere within a laughably wide estimate of 1200 to 6000 islands.

Already, British property agent Knight Frank is predicting a “fire sale” of Greek islands over the next few years, but this is for privately owned islands. And just 10% of Greek islands are privately owned.

There’s a few for sale right now – 16 in fact, on Private Islands Online, ranging from just under $5 million to well above $63 million. That might seem a lot, given the kind of islands $5 million will buy you right here in Australia, but remember, this is the Mediterranean. Crystal clear, warm waters, postcard cliffs and coves, ruins, ancient churches and olives. A millionaire boatie’s dream, in other words.

Maybe it’s worth holding off for a bit longer yet, but if you absolutely must jump in, here’s a selection of what you can get right now.

BARGAIN: Isle of Gaia

Location: Echinades Group, Ionian Sea

Title: Freehold

Price: $4,765,525

Size: 17.40ha

“The perfect millionaires’ playground.” Surrounded by the Ionian Sea, just off the western Greek seaboard, Gaia comes with “clean ownership papers” and approval to build six villas.

BARGAIN: Stroggilo Island

Location: Dodekanisa

Title: Freehold

Price: $5,725,534

Size: 21.85ha

Sitting in the Aegean Sea close to popular Marathos, Stroggilo is “covered with green” almost all year long and features a “perfect” 110-metre beach.

BARGAIN: Nissos Sofia

Location: Echinades Group, Ionian Sea

Title: Freehold

Price: $6,997,875

Size: 17.60ha

A “green paradise”, Nissos Sofia is perfect for the nature-loving millionaire. As a RAMSAR site, it’s considered an important area for wetland conservation and birdlife. The sea is described as “shallow and as clean as it could ever be” and with just a single owner ready for a clean ownership transfer.

BARGAIN: Kardiotissa Island

Location: Aegean Sea

Title: Freehold

Price: $8,270,215

Size: 113.31ha

Another Aegean classic, Kardiotissa features magnificents cliffs dropping down to the sea with spectacular natural coves. Ten minutes in a speedboat will get you to an all-year-round ferry link to the Greek mainland just out of Athens. And it’s huge – 113ha for diving, sailing and adevnture sports enthusiasts.

MID-RANGE: Nissos Makri

Location: Ionian Sea

Title: Freehold

Price: <$15 million Size: 99.15ha Described by the British in 1920 as "having the finest natural harbor in Asia Minor". With around 7280m of seashore, it's listed as "price on request", but in the $10m-$15m range, so get your bargaining boots on. Comes complete with special planning/building regulations for a potential five-star suites hotel and private villas. See the full listing here

MID-RANGE: St. Thomas

Location: Saronicos Gulf, near Corinth

Title: Freehold

Price: $19,085,112

Status: For Sale

Size: 121.41ha

Part of the Diapori chain, which is described as “mythologized for the lush emerald beauty of its picturesque islands”, St Thomas is 45 minutes from Athens by water taxi. The surrounding coast is dotted with luxury villas, with the town of Megara just 30 minutes away. But you don’t have to share your beach with anyone.

LUXURY: Omfori Island

Location: Ionian Sea

Title: Freehold

Price: $63,617,038

Size: 450.01ha

$63 million seems like a lot of cash, but look at this gorgeous little church:

OK, it is a ridiculous amount, but Omfori is apparently “nothing short of an earthly paradise”. That church is the only building on the island’s enormous 450ha footprint, but you can build on 20% of Omfori. And moorings are free.

LUXURY: Kato Antikeri Island

Location: The Cyclades, Aegean Sea

Title: Freehold

Price: Well above $63 million

Size: 110.07ha

The very top end of the market, Kato Antikeri has everything you imagined a Greek island escape should have. Two harbours, two houses, a church, electricity and phone loines, plus the stereotypical crystal clear water and seaside caves. So many seaside caves. But bring a seriously fat chequebook.

