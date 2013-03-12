Millionaire's Estranged Wife Gets Court To Rip Up The Prenup She Signed Days Before The Wedding

Photo: DivorcePrepSchool.com

A real estate mogul’s wife doesn’t have to abide by the prenuptial agreement she signed days before the wedding, a Brooklyn appeals court has affirmed.Elizabeth Petrakis said her ex, Peter, made her sign a prenup four days before their 1998 wedding, reported Kieran Crowley at The New York Post. He has a real estate empire worth about $20 million.



Elizabeth claimed that Peter told her that he’d rip up the prenup as soon as they had kids, but didn’t. The couple has three children.

When the couple separated seven years ago, Elizabeth began fighting to have the prenup revoked.

On February 20, a Brooklyn Appellate Court panel unanimously sided with Elizabeth, and said that Peter “fraudulently induced” her to sign the prenup, the Post reported.

The couple is now beginning divorce proceedings. Elizabeth’s lawyer says the court’s decision to invalidate the prenup based on a verbal agreement is unprecedented.

“It resets the bar. It’s an entirely different landscape out there in regard to prenups. I’ve been inundated with calls. Spouses who are challenging prenups now have a leg to stand on,” Elixabeth’s attorney Dennis D’Antonio told The Post.

Elizabeth has started a business to counsel people through prenups called Divorce Prep Experts. Her husband declined the Post’s request for comment.

