MILLIONAIRE TOY OF THE DAY: A $7,250 Ashtray From Dubai's Most Extravagant Hotel

Photo: Opulent Items

The Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai. It’s world famous and ranked seven stars with four-digit nightly room rates, so naturally people get curious. For one, we’re curious about what makes their hotel so worth that money, and what perhaps they might sell in the gift shop (cause you know they have one).Well, the latter question has somewhat been answered for us by a weird little website called Opulent Items. Specializing in over-the-top luxury gifts, they’ll sell you anything from a $7,500 inflatable “iceberg” to a $20 shower curtain, as Racked discovered yesterday. What they also dug up is this ashtray, priced at $7,250 and embedded with three diamonds.



Look closer at that ashtray and you’ll spot the logo and name of the Burj Al Arab hotel. Back on the OpulentItems website, a note mentions 7-12 weeks to ship this thing. Whhaaaat?! Are they flying to Dubai to pick one up and then sending it to a buyer? Did they buy it in the Bernie Madoff estate auction?Also, do people buy exorbitantly priced, fancy ashtrays anymore? So many questions, but what we do know is that this is a weird item to have for sale on a website unaffiliated with the hotel, seemingly dealing in new items. Hmmm.

This post originally appeared on Hotel Chatter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.