Millionaire entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel shares the trait she looks for in every job candidate

Skinnygirl founder and author Bethenny Frankel likes to hire a different kind of “yes person.”

No, she doesn’t want employees who will just tell her what she wants to hear. She wants people who, despite any hurdles and challenges, are confident that they can get things done and make it happen.

As a result, Frankel specifically looks for proactive people whenever she interviews job candidates.

“I usually like to work with people who are on it and go an extra mile and just are problem solvers and say, ‘I’ve got this, we can figure it out,'” Frankel told Business Insider.

To determine whether they fit the bill, she doesn’t focus on résumés, and there’s no one question she always asks. Instead, she uses the interview to chat with the candidate to get a better sense of whether they are a “‘just do it’ type of person.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.