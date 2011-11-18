Keep Your Valuables In This $32,000 Gold-Dipped Safe

Photo: Pursuitist

A gold safe to keep your valuables safe! You read that correct as Boca do Lobo has unveiled its latest safe-box dipped in gold. Designed by Filipa Mendonca, the Millionaire Safe comes fitted with lockable drawers that are designed to keep your precious possessions secured. The mahogany structure stands sturdy with a coat of polished brass. The gold plated safe may actually call out for unwanted attention with its ritzy-glitzy appearance. Priced at €23,700 ($32,700), the Millionaire Safe is designed to daze strangers with its bling form as it holds on to your glittery valuables within. I think at times you may need to throw a delusive cover over this gold lockable box to keep it safe from prying eyes!

This post originally appeared on Luxurylaunches.

