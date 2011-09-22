Millionaire Mitt Romney Thinks He's In The Middle Class

Photo: nmfbihop via Flikr

Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney described himself as a member of the middle class at a Florida town hall, CBS News reports. The problem — Romney’s net worth is upwards of $100 million.criticising President Barack Obama’s tax policy, the former Bain Capital CEO said he would promote one that helps “those who have been hurt by the Obama economy.”



“And that’s the middle class,” Romney continued. “It’s not those in the low end; it’s certainly not those in the very high end. It’s for the great middle class – the 80 to 90 per cent of us in this country.”

This provides more fodder to those claiming Romney is out of touch with the real middle class. He made waves earlier this year when he jokingly described himself as “unemployed.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.