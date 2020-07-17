The Millionaire Matchmakers say you should always go on at least 2 dates with someone, even if the first was awkward

Getty Images/Nicolas Fuentes/500px

Destin Pfaff and Rachel Federoff are matchmakers who used to star in the television show “Millionaire Matchmaker.” Now, as a married couple, they have their own matchmaking company.

Federoff said everyone should always give a first date a second chance, even if it was an awkward experience or they feel unsure.

Pfaff also suggested going to dinner as the ideal first date.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

After an awkward first date, it might be your inclination to throw in the red flag and start from square one.

But according to married matchmaking duo Destin Pfaff and Rachel Federoff, skipping out on a second date could be a big mistake.

Pfaff and Federoff were former matchmakers on the Bravo television show “Millionaire Matchmaker,” and now have their own service to help singles find lasting love, called Love and Matchmaking.

They told Insider you should always go on a second date with someone regardless of how awful the first date went (except if it’s a dangerous or derogatory situation), and that date should be dinner.

First dates are awkward by nature

Pfaff and Federoff said first dates tend to be awkward, so it’s hard to tell if you mesh with someone from just that first impression.

“You should always give a second chance because first dates are always the scariest,” Federoff told Insider. “There’s nerves, there’s awkwardness, both parties are not at their best. So if the date is even moderately good,” it’s worth pursuing, even if you feel unsure.

They always recommend dinner as a first date

Though you shouldn’t expect perfection from a first date, Pfaff said an environment that fosters conversation is best for that initial hang out.

“I hate to preach constant traditional values, but the best first date is done properly over a meal in the the evening on a weekend, where the two of you can eat, you can talk, you can have a few drinks,” Pfaff told Insider.

He said dinner dates are also great because you can have a backup plan no matter how the date is going. If you’re not having that much fun, you can excuse yourself after dinner, but if you want to spend more time together, you can grab ice cream afterwards, or go for a walk.

Last, a dinner date requires a bit more effort than a hike or coffee, Pfaff said, and that’s a good thing.

“You want to put forward effort. Effort is key,” he said, and so is continuing with those types of dates to gradually get to know more about each other.

“And that’s when the gloves can come off and you guys can do whatever the hell it is you want to,” Pfaff said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.