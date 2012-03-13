The 'Millionaire Madam's' Lawyer Is Putting His Own House Up To Bail Her Out Of Rikers

Photo: LinkedIn

In a move observers are describing as unusual but not unethical, alleged Millionaire Madam Anna Gristina’s lawyer is offering to put his TriBeCa apartment up for collateral to allow his client to post bail.Peter Gleason said he’d also allow Gristina and her family to stay at the apartment, worth $2.5 million, if a judge confines them to New York City, the New York Post reports.



Gristina remains confined to Rikers Island.

According to his LinkedIn, Gleason previously worked as a firefighter for more than a decade and has defended NYPD clients. Gristina has been linked to at least two NYPD officers, one of whom supposedly worked as the brothel’s bodyguard, although neither have been charged in the matter.

