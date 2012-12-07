'Millionaire Madam' To Reveal Names Of Two Alleged NFL Clients On Dr. Phil

Photo: AP

Anna Gristina, New York City’s “Millionaire Madam” who was convicted of promoting prostitution earlier this year, is going to make an appearance on “Dr. Phil.” Gristina told the New York Post that she will reveal the names of well-known clients, including two with ties to the NFL.Gristina had previously said she would not reveal any names from her infamous “black book.”



Gristina did drop a few clues as to who the clients are. One is what she described as “high-level management” (general manager?). And the other is “an older player who’s still very well known.”

The player might only be scandalous if he is: a) a quarterback; b) married; or c) both. Let’s face it, there are a number of headlining football players that most people would not be shocked to learn use prostitutes.

As for the executive, this revelation will likely be very damaging whether he is married or not. And it would not be surprising if there is a preemptive news conference before the episode of “Dr. Phil” airs in two weeks.

