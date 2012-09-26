NYC's 'Millionaire Madam' Just Pleaded Guilty To One Count Of Prostitution

S

Photo: Dr. Phil screenshot

Anna Gristina, also known in the NYC press as the “Millionaire Madam” has pleaded guilty to one count of promoting prostitution, NBC New York reports.The count refers to an engagement she planned between two prostitutes and an undercover cop posing as a client.



The Gristina saga has been going on since February, when the news of an Upper East Side brothel bust rocked Wall Street.

Gristina, a mother of four, was then arrested on charges of prostitution and, at the time, was allegedly trying to get a Morgan Stanley employee to back her in another business venture.

She was released from jail on $250,000 bond in June and will not have to return. Instead, the Court will order to serve five years probation on November 20th, NBC reports.

As yet, Gristina has said that she will not name any clients, even though she told Dr. Phil that she felt that prosecutors were looking for information about someone specific.

If you missed the backstory behind Gristina, click here for the full low-down>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.