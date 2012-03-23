John Edwards Denies Paying The 'Millionaire Madam' For Sex

Former senator John Edwards was named as a client of the prostitution ring allegedly run by Anna Gristina, reports DNAInfo’s Murray Weiss.



A call girl working for the “Millionaire Madam” said she was paid to have sex with Edwards in 2007 when he was in New York raising money for his failed presidential bid.

Her claim was given to prosecutors in 2008, but not reported until now.

Now John Edwards’ attorney has issued a statement denying allegations that the former senator paid supposed “Millionaire Madam” Anna Gristina for sex, the New York Daily News reports.

“These allegations are false, defamatory, and he puts those who would publish or repeat them on notice that they [are] acting with actual malice by reporting or repeating them.

“He has demanded a complete retraction from the only source being quoted.”

