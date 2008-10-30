Millionaire Banker Wins New York Lottery

A still-employed, millionaire banker got even luckier this weekend, when he found out he won the New York lottery’s first $1 million a year scratch-off game. Even better, for him, he lives in Britain so he’ll only have to pay the state tax, not the federal tax, on his winnings.



What was this guy even doing buying a lottery ticket to begin with?

NY Post: Keenan Altunis, 33, a banker raised on Long Island and now living in London, accepted his prize with a smug shrug, noting he’s already a multimillionaire.

“Is it going to materially change my life? No,” he told The Post. “I have been a very blessed and fortunate person.”

And if that isn’t an argument for spreading the wealth around, how about this: Since he lives in Britain, Altunis, an executive at the European banking firm Unicredit, will have to pay New York but not federal taxes on his winnings, which means he’ll net $931,500 a year for the rest of his life…

On a trip home to New York last month for a wedding, he gave his mother $100 to buy him tickets for the newly advertised game before heading to the airport. His mother tossed in another $20 and bought four.

So he contributed $100 to New York state’s revenue only to take $1 million out every year. Great.

