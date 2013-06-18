'Million mums' Are Upset About Kraft's Naked Salad Dressing Man

Kraft’s “let’s get zesty” salad dressing campaign, featuring a naked man sprawled on a checkered picnic blanket, has sent the “One Million mums” watchdog group reeling.



“Last week’s issue of People Magazine had the most disgusting ad on the inside front cover that we have ever seen Kraft produce,” the organisation began in a self-censoring press release. “A full 2-page ad features a n*ked man lying on a picnic blanket with only a small portion of the blanket barely covering his g*nitals. It is easy to see what the ad is really selling.”

The ad in question reads, “Silverware Optional — Let’s Get Zesty.”

KraftAngry consumers have taken to Facebook as well. Every minute, new admonishments appear.

Many of them have cut and pasted the same message, flooding Kraft’s comment section.

Kraft Facebookkraft zesty sexy manBut whenever Kraft posts a new picture, it also gets a wave of positive reactions.

Kraft and its agency haven’t apologized to appease the Million mums.

In fact, in a recent interview with Salon, creative director Patrick O’Neill at TBWA/Chiat/Day explains that the mums are still Kraft’s demographic.

“The biggest part of the audience is mums,” he said. “We wanted to bring out the side to her that might not be spoken to in the category. All mums, women, mid-20s to -50s, have that side to them that isn’t spoken to very often. And mums and daughters can enjoy this together.”

